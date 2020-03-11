3-11-20: Are you ready for a warm March day? Looking forward to tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will dip below the freezing mark tonight.

The wind will shift to the southeast, bringing us warmer temperatures tomorrow. We’ll have a dry day Thursday, with temperatures near 50 degrees and a few breaks of sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s on Friday, but it will be a rainy day. The rain will subside Friday evening, so we’ll have a drier weekend, but temperatures will only be in the 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

Starting off next week, we are looking at temperatures in the 40s on Monday and chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

