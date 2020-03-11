3-11-20: Chilly day today, looking forward to higher temperatures tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We will see high temperatures in the 30s today, with mostly cloudy skies.

The wind will shift to the southeast, bringing us warmer temperatures tomorrow. We’ll have a dry day Thursday, with temperatures near 50 degrees.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s on Friday, but it will be a rainy day. The rain will subside Friday evening, so we’ll have a drier weekend, but temperatures will only be in the 30s.

Starting off next week, we are looking at temperatures in the 40s on Monday and chance of rain on Tuesday.

