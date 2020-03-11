3-11-20: Warming up tomorrow, grab your umbrellas for Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening will be mostly cloudy and quiet with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight.

Tomorrow, we will wake up to cloudy skies and temperatures around 30 degrees. It will be mainly cloudy throughout the day, but temperatures will warm up into the high 40s.

We are going to see rain on Friday, with temperatures around 50 degrees. There is a possibility of rain and mixed precipitation in the evening before clearing up as we head into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be fairly quiet, with some sunshine and temperatures in the 30s.

We’ll see temperatures rise back into the 40s on Monday, before possible rain showers on Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.