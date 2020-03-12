3-12-20: Rain settles into the North Country tonight, winds gusting over 40mph expected tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, cloudy skies set in with temperatures in the 40s. Overnight, a warm front moves in producing rain showers and sustained winds at 17mph. Tomorrow morning, temperatures are in the upper 40s, with winds gusting over 40mph.

Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will be in the low 50s, but persisting rain and sustained winds at 23mph will make it feel like temperatures are in the 40s. The rain tapers off into the evening, making way for a cold, dry weekend with temperatures expected to be in the 30s for Saturday and Sunday.

Monday continues to be quiet, with temperatures warming back up to the low 40s. On Tuesday, another cold front settles into the North Country, giving us temperatures in the low 40s and our next chance for rain. Temperatures warm back up into the upper 40s, with sunny skies expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

