3-12-20: Warm weather expected today. Morning showers, gusting winds tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today, we can expect to see temperatures in the low 50s and mostly cloudy skies in the North Country. Overnight, the wind picks up to 17mph, bringing in some rain showers and temperatures in the upper 40s.

For tomorrow, we start our day in the 50s, with rain and sustained winds at 23mph. Winds could gust up to 40mph during the day Friday. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s for Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies expected.

Temperatures stay in the 30s for Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies continuing into Monday. We warm up to the low 40s on Monday, with a cold front moving into the North Country overnight.

On Tuesday, temperatures stay in the low 40s, with rain moving back into the forecast. Temperatures stay in the 40s, for a sunny and quiet Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.