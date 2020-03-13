3-13-20: Cold tonight, sun will come out over the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper 30s, with partly cloudy skies and winds from the west southwest at 22mph. Overnight, temperatures continue to drop into the mid-30s, with winds coming from the west at 18mph.

Waking up tomorrow, temperatures will be in the low 30s with calmer winds blowing at 11mph. Temperatures warm up into the upper 30s by the afternoon tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies expected. Sunday gives us more cold temperatures and sunny skies, with highs in the low 30s.

On Monday, temperatures warm back up to the low 40s, with a mostly sunny day expected. Rain moves back into the forecast on Tuesday, with temperatures in the 40s.

We cool off again on Wednesday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s for the North Country. Rain and temperatures in the 50s are expected for Thursday and Friday.

