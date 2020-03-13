3-13-20: High wind advisory in effect today, sunshine expected all weekend long

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This morning, we start our day with rain showers, sustained winds at 24mph and temperatures near 50 degrees. By the end of the day, the rain drifts out of the North Country, dropping temperatures into the 40s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the 30s, with sustained winds still at 18mph.

Tomorrow, temperatures linger in the upper 30s, with winds calming down to near 11mph. On Sunday, cloud cover breaks in the North Country making way for sunny skies and temperatures in the low 30s.

We will start on work week with temperatures back in the low 40s, on Monday. Rain moves back into the forecast for Tuesday, with temperatures staying in the low 40s. Temperatures cool down into the upper 30s on Wednesday, making room for rain and warmer temperatures for Thursday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.