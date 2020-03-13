3-13-20: Sunny weekend expected, rain returns on St. Patrick’s Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening, we will have sustained winds near 22mph, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s. Overnight, sustained winds persist at 18mph, with temperatures dropping into the low 30s.

Waking up tomorrow, we can expect winds near 12mph, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 30s. Temperatures warm up to the low 40s by Saturday evening. On Sunday, temperatures are still in the low 30s, with a sunny end to the weekend.

For Monday, we will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s to start our work week. Rain showers return to the North Country on Tuesday, with temperatures staying in the low 40s.

Temperatures drop into the mid-30s on Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies expected. Rain showers and temperatures in the upper 40s return for Thursday and Friday.

