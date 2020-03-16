3-16-20: Mostly sunny today, rain returns on Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today, temperatures are in the mid-40s, with partly cloudy skies expected. Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 30s, with some light rain moving back into the forecast.

Tomorrow, rain continues throughout the day, giving us temperatures in the low 40s. On Wednesday, temperatures stay in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies expected.

Rain moves into the North Country on Thursday, giving us temperatures in the low 50s for the first official day of spring. Rain continues on Friday, giving us temperatures in the upper 50s. This weekend, sunshine returns to Northern New York giving us temperatures back in the low 30s.

