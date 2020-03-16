3-16-20: Possible snow showers for Tug Hill this evening, rain expected tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening, cloud cover moves in dropping temperatures into the upper 30s. Overnight, temperatures stay in the upper 30s, with rain and gusting winds working their way back into the North Country.

Tomorrow morning, we can expect to see rain and breezy winds lingering throughout the day, with temperatures in the lower 40s. Sunshine returns on Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s.

Thursday marks the first official day of spring, making way for scattered showers and temperatures in the low 50s. Rain lingers into Friday, with temperatures warming up to near 60 degrees.

Sun returns to the North Country this weekend, with temperatures in the low 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures warm up to the low 40s, with partly cloudy skies expected for Monday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.