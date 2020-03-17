3-17-20: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with some sunshine, temperatures in the 40s expected tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, the rain showers break up, making way for some scattered sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s. Overnight, cloud cover subsides, giving us clear skies and dropping temperatures into the low 30s.

Tomorrow morning, we wake up to sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 20s. Clouds move into the forecast during the day, giving us mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s. Overnight Wednesday, rain moves into the forecast and carries over into Thursday.

On Thursday, we welcome in the first official day of spring with rain showers and temperatures expected to be in the low 50s. We reach the low 60s for Friday, but will also see rain showers and windy weather throughout the course of the day.

Rain drifts out of the North Country this weekend, giving us sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Sunshine stays in the forecast on Monday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-40s expected. Rain returns on Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid-40s.

