3-17-20: Sunshine expected tomorrow, rain to end our work week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening, temperature are in the upper 30s, with a brisk breeze and partly cloudy skies expected. Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 20s, making way for clear skies in the North Country.

Tomorrow morning, we wake up to sunny skies, with temperatures lingering in the upper 20s. As the day progresses, clouds move into the North Country, with temperatures warming up to the low 40s. Some rain moves into the forecast late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

On Thursday, rain tapers off by late morning, making way for a breezy sunny day with temperatures in the low 50s. Temperatures jump into the low 60s for Friday, with rain showers expected and a passing thunderstorm possible.

This weekend, temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s with sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures warm back up on Monday, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-40s. Afternoon shower rain showers move into the North Country on Tuesday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.