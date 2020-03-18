3-18-20: Temperatures warming up to the 50s tomorrow, cold weekend expected

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today, we have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s. Overnight, we may see a few rain showers, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.
Tomorrow, we will see some cloudy skies and a few passing showers, with temperatures working there way into the mid-50s. A cold front works its way into the North Country in Friday, giving us a chance to see some rain and thunderstorms with temperatures reaching the low 60s.
The cold front lingers and brings a new wave of cold air for this weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s expected for Saturday and Sunday. We have a chance for rain showers on Monday with temperatures in the low 40s. On Tuesday, temperatures are in the mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies.
