3-18-20: Warm weather to end our work week, cold weekend ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, temperatures dip into the upper 30s, with cloudy skies working into the North Country. Overnight, temperatures stay in the upper 30s as rain showers move into the forecast.

For tomorrow morning, overnight rain tapers off, giving us temperatures in the 40s and cloudy skies. Temperatures stay in the 40s for most of the day, with temperatures peaking in the mid-50s. On Friday, temperatures work their way into the low 60s, with a chance for rain and passing thunderstorms throughout the day.

Saturday gives us our next look at sunshine, with temperatures dropping into the low 30s. Sun persists on Sunday, giving us temperatures in the upper 30s. We have another chance for rain in the North Country on Monday, with temperatures in the low 40s.

Temperatures stay in the mid-40s, with mostly cloudy skies expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

