3-19-20: Temperatures remain mild today, rain on its way tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is a cloudy day, but temperatures will be in the 50s and will remain mild overnight when the wind picks up and rain moves in.

There is a chance for thunderstorms tomorrow, especially earlier in the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s, even close to 70 degrees in some areas, but it will be a windy day.

Temperatures will drop back down for the weekend, with highs in the 30s.

Rains showers are in the forecast for Monday, so we are looking at starting off next week with a wet and chilly day.

