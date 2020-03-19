3-19-20: Temperatures won’t feel like March tomorrow, but you’ll need your umbrella

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures have been holding steady today and will be around 60 degrees tomorrow morning.

There is a chance for thunderstorms tomorrow, especially earlier in the day. A cold front will move in around noon, making the second half of the day windy and a little colder.

That cold front will make for a cold weekend, with highs in the 30s.

Rains showers are in the forecast for Monday, so we are looking at starting off next week with a wet and chilly day.

