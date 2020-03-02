3-2-20: Rain expected through Tuesday, snow returns Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today, temperatures are in the mid-40s with scattered showers persisting throughout the day. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 30s, with mostly cloudy skies expected.

For tomorrow, temperatures return to the mid-40s, with afternoon rain showers expected. We have snow back in the forecast, with temperatures in the mid-30s on Wednesday.

Sunshine and partly cloudy skies can be expected on Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-30s. For Friday, we can expect temperatures in the low 40s with a chance of a wintry mix.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy skies persist through the weekend, with temperatures back in the 40s for Sunday.

