3-2-20: Rain, snow expected through Wednesday, wintry mix expected Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening, temperatures will be in the low 40s with some light rain expected. Overnight, the rain showers clear up to mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the low 30s.

Tomorrow morning, we can expect mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures are in the low 30s. By the afternoon, rain showers will be back in the North Country, with temperatures in the mid-40s.

On Wednesday, snow moves back into the forecast with temperatures in the mid-30s. Temperatures linger in the mid-30s for Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies expected.

A mix of rain and snow is expected on Friday, with temperatures in the low 40s. On Saturday, we have mostly cloudy skies in the forecast, with temperatures in the low 30s. Temperatures rebound into the 40s for Sunday and Monday.

