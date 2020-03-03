3-2-20: Snow expected Wednesday morning, mild, quiet weekend ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 40s, with rain showers expected. Overnight, rain transitions to mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the low 30s.

Tomorrow, we can expect a dry morning with temperatures in the low 30s. By the afternoon, a low pressure system moves in bringing more rain and temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain transitions to snow overnight and carries over into Wednesday.

Temperatures on Wednesday are in the upper 30s, with morning snow showers expected in the North Country. We have a chance for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 30s for Thursday.

On Friday, a wintry mix moves into the North Country, with temperatures in the low 40s. This weekend brings partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday.

