3-20-20: Temperatures drop into 20s tonight, sunny skies this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – It’s been a wet and windy day. The wind will continue to blow throughout this evening, with gusts up to 30mph in some areas. Lakeshore flood warnings are in effect until tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight, allowing for the possibility of some snow showers.

Tomorrow will be cold, but sunny, with highs in the 30s. Sunny skies will brighten the day on Sunday also, with highs around 40 degrees.

North Country residents will see rain throughout much of next week.

