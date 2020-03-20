3-20-20: Thunderstorms today, looking ahead to a sunny weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is a warm day. Temperatures are rising into the 60s before the thunderstorms roll in.
Wind is going to be a problem today, with wind gusts up to 50mph in some areas.
Temperatures will cool down this afternoon before dropping into the 20s tonight, creating the chance for possible snow showers.
The highs will be in the 30s tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be another sunny day, with highs around 40 degrees.
The threat of rain and possible snow showers returns on Monday.
