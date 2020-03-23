3-23-20: Evening showers make way for temperatures in the 40s tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, we will see some light rain showers, with temperatures in the low 30s. Overnight, temperatures stay in the mid-30s, with a calm and cloudy night expected.

Tomorrow, we will see cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s throughout the day. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-40s. Rain moves into the forecast on Thursday, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-50s.

We will see some mixed precipitation in the North Country on Friday, with temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain continues through the weekend and into Monday, giving us temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

