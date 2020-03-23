3-23-20: Snow showers possible today, quiet Tuesday expected

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – Today, temperatures hover in the mid-30s, giving us a chance to see rain and snow in the North Country. Overnight, the rain and snow taper off, making way for cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s.
Temperatures warm up to the low 40s, with cloudy skies expected or tomorrow. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-40s.
Rain returns to the North Country on Thursday, giving us temperatures in the low 50s. On Friday, temperatures drop into the upper 40s, with a chance for some mixed precipitation. Rain continues through the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 40s for Saturday and Sunday.
