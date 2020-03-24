3-24-20: Enjoying sunshine today, temperatures in the 50s tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today, temperatures are in the low 40s, with mostly cloudy skies expected. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 30s, making way for partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, we will see temperatures in the low 50s and mostly cloudy skies. On Thursday, we have our next chance for some rain in the North Country, with temperatures in the mid-50s. The rain showers move out quickly, making way for sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s for Friday.

We have another chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures cool down to the mid-40s on Monday, making way for some scattered sunshine in the North Country.

