3-24-20: Temperatures in the 50s for Wednesday, rain returns on Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies, making way for some scattered sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 30s, with partly cloudy skies lingering into the morning.

Tomorrow, we wake up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s. During the day, we reach temperatures in the low 50s, with mostly cloudy skies giving way to a few brief moments of sunshine. Rain moves into the forecast on Thursday afternoon, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-50s.

On Friday, rain showers drift out of the North Country, making way for sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain returns on Saturday and lasts through Sunday, giving us temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-40s are expected for Monday and Tuesday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.