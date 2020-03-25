3-25-20: Afternoon rain showers on Thursday, sunny Friday expected

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, we can expect to see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. Overnight, clouds continue to linger, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.

We wake up tomorrow morning with temperatures in the low 40s. During the day temperatures warm up to the mid-50s, with afternoon showers moving through the North Country. Rain showers quickly dissipate, making way for sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s.

We stay warm through the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-50s on Saturday. Rain moves back into the forecast, with temperatures staying in the mid-50s on Sunday.

Rain persists through Monday, with temperatures dropping into the low 40s. Temperatures stay in the low 40s, with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

