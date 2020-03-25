3-25-20: Afternoon showers expected tomorrow, warm weekend ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s. Tomorrow, we wake up to temperatures in the low 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm up to the mid-50s during the day, with rain showers moving into the forecast tomorrow afternoon.

On Friday, we will experience a mostly sunny day, with temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures warm up into the mid-50s on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies expected. We keep temperatures in the mid-50s on Sunday, with rain showers making their way back into the North Country.

Rain lingers throughout the day Monday, dropping temperatures into the low 40s. On Tuesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s. Temperatures stay in the low 40s on Wednesday, with a chance for some rain and scattered snow showers in higher elevations.

