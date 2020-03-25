3-25-20: Scattered sunshine today, afternoon rain showers expected tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today, we will see mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the upper 40s. Overnight, the cloud coverage sticks around and temperatures drop into the upper 30s.

For tomorrow, we will see sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s to start our day, with afternoon rain showers moving into the North Country. The quickly moves along, making way for a sunny Friday, with temperatures in the low 50s.

We stay warm on Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-50s and mostly cloudy skies. More clouds work their way into the forecast on Sunday, giving us rain showers and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Temperatures drop into the low 40s and rain showers carrying over into Monday. The rain clears up, but temperatures stay in the low 40s for Tuesday.

