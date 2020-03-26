3-26-20: Afternoon rain showers expected today, sunshine for Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today, we start our day with some sunshine that transitions to afternoon rain showers, with temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 30s, with rain moving out of the forecast and bringing in mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, we start our day with morning clouds that transition to a sunny afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-40s. Our weekend starts with sun and mostly cloudy skies, giving us temperatures in the mid-50s. Rain moves into the forecast Saturday night and carries through Monday, with temperatures in the mid-50s on Sunday and mid-40s on Monday.

Temperatures stay in the mid-40s for Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for passing rain showers. There is still a chance for a passing rain shower on Wednesday, with temperatures in the low 50s.

