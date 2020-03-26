3-26-20: Rain showers linger this evening, making way for sunshine to end the week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening, we will be seeing some passing showers through the night, with temperatures in the upper 40s. Overnight, the rain showers clear up making way for mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.

We wake up mostly cloudy tomorrow, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Temperatures warm up into the mid-40s throughout the day, giving us partly cloudy skies to end our Friday. On Saturday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Rain moves back into the North Country on Sunday, with temperatures staying in the mid-50s. Temperatures drop into the mid-40s on Monday, with rain lingering throughout the day.

We see mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with temperatures in the upper 40s. On Wednesday, we continue to see mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures warming up into the low 50s. We get our next chance for rain in the North Country on Thursday.

