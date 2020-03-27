3-27-20: Morning clouds transition to afternoon sunshine, temperatures in the 30s tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today, we will be seeing some cloudy skies this morning that will transition to sunny skies this afternoon, giving us temperatures in the mid-40s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the lower 30s, with a chance for partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, we will have a mostly cloudy day and temperatures in the mid-50s. There is a chance for some rain showers Saturday evening that will carry over into Sunday. On Sunday, we will be dealing with rain showers throughout the day, with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Rain continues to fall on Monday, bringing us colder temperatures in the mid-40s. On Tuesday, we will be seeing cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. Temperatures warm up into the upper 40s on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies expected. Rain returns to the North Country on Thursday.

