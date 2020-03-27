3-27-20: Sunny Saturday, makes way for rain through Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening, we will see sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s. Overnight, we will be seeing cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 20s. Waking up tomorrow, we will have mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the 30s.

During the day tomorrow we will see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 50s. We will see rain showers in the North Country on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-50s. Temperatures drop into the mid-40s, with lingering rain showers on Monday.

On Tuesday, we will see temperatures in the upper 40s and cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will see temperatures in the upper 40s and mostly cloudy skies. We have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s for Thursday. On Friday, we have a chance for rain and snow showers with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s.

