3-27-20: Sunny start to our weekend, wet weather moves in on Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, we will see sunny skies and have temperatures in the upper 30s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 30s, with partly cloudy skies expected.

We wake up tomorrow morning to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 30s. Temperatures warm up into the mid-50s, with mostly cloudy skies to kick start our weekend. Rain showers move into the forecast late Saturday evening and linger through Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Temperatures drop off on Monday as rain showers continue in the North Country, giving us temperatures in the mid-40s. On Tuesday, we can expect to see cloudy skies, with temperatures staying in the mid-40s. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, with temperatures hitting the upper 40s.

Rain returns to the North Country on Thursday with some cold air settling in, giving us temperatures in the mid-40s. We have a chance for some wet snow showers on Friday, with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s.

