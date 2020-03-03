3-3-20: Afternoon rain showers expected, passing snow showers possible tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Some fog could be possible this morning, giving way to rain and temperatures in the upper 40s. Tonight, the rain moves through and gives way to cloudy skies, with temperatures expected to be in the low-30s.

On Wednesday, we have a slight chance for precipitation, with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. For Thursday, we may see some passing showers, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s.

There is snow expected for Friday, with temperatures in the upper 30s. Our weekend starts with sunshine and temperatures in the low 30s. Temperatures warm back up to the mid-40s for Sunday and Monday.

