3-3-20: Scattered rain, snow showers possible overnight, near 40 degrees, sunny tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There is a chance for scattered thunder tonight with rain showers carrying through 10pm. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid-30s, with cloudy skies and winds from the west at around 15mph.

Scattered rain and snow showers are possible overnight and into the morning tomorrow, with temperatures in the low 30s. By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s, with mostly cloudy skies and winds from the west southwest at 12mph.

Thursday, there are partly cloudy skies expected, with temperatures in the mid-30s. There may be some snow and ice accumulation on Friday, with temperatures in the upper 30s.

This weekend, we can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s on Saturday, with more sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s on Sunday.

We can expect rain and temperatures in the mid-40s on Monday afternoon and through the day Tuesday.

