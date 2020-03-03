3-3-20: Snow possible tomorrow, wintry mix expected Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, there are rain showers expected, with temperatures in the mid-40s. Overnight, the rain tapers off, making way for cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s.

Temperatures stay in the mid-30s to start your day tomorrow, with a passing rain or snow shower possible. Clouds cover the North Country tomorrow, with temperatures warming into the upper 30s. Sunshine moves into the forecast for Thursday, giving us temperatures in the mid-30s.

Snow moves back into the North Country for Friday, with temperatures in the upper 30s. A cold front moves through, dropping temperatures into the low 30s for Saturday. Temperatures warm back into the 40s, with mostly cloudy skies expected for Sunday. Rain works its way back into the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.