3-30-20: Rain showers tonight will subside, breaks of sunshine tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The skies will remain cloudy tonight and the North Country will see a few showers overnight.

The high tomorrow will be near 50 degrees with some breaks of sunshine throughout the day.

The rain will subside and make way for a few consecutive dry days, beginning on Wednesday and lasting through Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday before rising into the 50s on Saturday.

The rain will likely return on Sunday, lingering throughout the night and lasting through Monday.

