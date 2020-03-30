3-30-20: Rain tapers off overnight, breaks of sunshine tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Scattered rain showers will continue through this evening, but should slowly taper off overnight.

There may be an occasional rain shower tomorrow, with temperatures in the high 40s and a few breaks of sunshine.

The rain will subside and the North Country will be able to enjoy a few days of dry weather beginning on Wednesday. Some rain showers are possible Thursday night into Friday morning, but they won’t linger throughout the day.

Temperatures will be in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, before rising into the upper 50s for Friday and Saturday.

There is a chance for rain showers to return on Sunday and last throughout the day on Monday.

