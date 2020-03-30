WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Scattered rain showers will continue through this evening, but should slowly taper off overnight.
There may be an occasional rain shower tomorrow, with temperatures in the high 40s and a few breaks of sunshine.
The rain will subside and the North Country will be able to enjoy a few days of dry weather beginning on Wednesday. Some rain showers are possible Thursday night into Friday morning, but they won’t linger throughout the day.
Temperatures will be in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, before rising into the upper 50s for Friday and Saturday.
There is a chance for rain showers to return on Sunday and last throughout the day on Monday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Combating coronavirus: More doctors turning to telehealth in midst of pandemic
- Student learns she’s valedictorian when principal visits her as she works a drive-thru
- 3-30-20: Rain tapers off overnight, breaks of sunshine tomorrow
- New York State hospitals agree to transfer patients, share supplies
- Longways Diner closes for the first time since opening over 50 years ago