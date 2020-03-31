3-31-20: Dreary weather today, some sunshine tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures are in the upper 40s today with mostly cloudy skies. The day will be mostly damp and dreary, with occasional rain showers.

Temperatures will cool down into the 30s overnight before rising into the 40s tomorrow. There will be some breaks of sunshine throughout the day.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and dry. Showers are possible for Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Saturday will be dry, with temperatures in the 50s, and more rain will be on the way for Sunday.

