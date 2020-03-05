3-4-20: Breezy, cold temperatures tonight, sunshine and 30s expected tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-30s with partly cloudy skies and breezy. Overnight, we can expect temperatures in the upper 20s, with mostly cloudy skies and winds from the west at 10mph.

Waking up tomorrow, temperatures will be in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds calm down, giving us a good chance for more sunshine, with temperatures in the mid-30s.

A new system moves into the North Country, bringing more rain and snow for Friday, with temperatures in the low 40s. Colder temperatures settle in on Saturday, with the high temperature expected to be 31 degrees.

On Sunday, temperatures are back in the low 40s, with partly cloudy skies expected to end our weekend. More precipitation returns Monday afternoon and carries over to a rain and snow mix on Tuesday.

