3-4-20: Passing showers possible tomorrow, snow expected Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-30s. Temperatures warmup to the mid-30s for tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies expected throughout the day.

There is a chance for some snow accumulation on Friday, with temperatures in the upper 30s. A breezy and cold front moves in to start our weekend, with temperatures in the low 30s on Saturday. We spring forward Saturday night, so don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead before you go to sleep.

On Sunday, temperatures warmup to the low 40s, with mostly cloudy skies expected. Rain returns on Monday with temperatures in the upper 40s. The rain transitions to snow for Tuesday and Wednesday.

