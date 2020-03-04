3-4-20: Wintry mix returns Friday, clear weekend ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We can expect to see clouds through the start of the day, giving way to afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s. Overnight, there is a chance for some passing showers with temperatures in the low 30s.

Temperatures are in the mid-30s with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day tomorrow. There is a chance for a wintery mix on Friday, with temperatures in the upper 30s.

On Saturday, we can expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 30s. Temperatures warm back up into the low 40s for Sunday.

Rain works its way back into the forecast for Monday, transitioning to a wintry mix on Tuesday.

