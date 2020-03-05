3-5-20: Wet Friday, but sunny weekend ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, temperatures are in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures linger in the low 30s with more clouds moving in to start our Friday.

On Friday, we start our day with clouds and temperatures in the mid-30s. Throughout the day, we will see some rain and snow showers, with the best chance for a few inches of snow to accumulate in the Tug Hill Region.

Our weekends starts out chilly, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 30s. For Sunday, the sun continues to shine and temperatures warm back up to the mid-40s.

Rain moves back into the forecast on Monday afternoon, with temperatures in the low 50s. Rains continues on Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid-40s. Wednesday and Thursday temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s, with a chance for some scattered snow showers.

