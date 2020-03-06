3-5-20: Spring ahead this weekend, rain returns Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Overnight, temperatures are in the upper 20s with cloudy skies expected. Tomorrow morning, cloud coverage makes way for a rain and snow mix, with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Our weekend gets a sunny start, with temperatures in the low 30s for Saturday, On Sunday, temperatures warm up to the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies expected.

Rain moves back into the North Country Monday afternoon, with temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain persists through Tuesday with temperatures staying in the upper 40s.

The cloud cover breaks on Wednesday, with temperatures cooling down to the upper 30s. We can expect morning showers and temperatures in the upper 30s for Thursday.

