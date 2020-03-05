3-5-20:Rain, snow mix tomorrow, sunshine expected all weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This morning, we have cloud cover lingering in the North Country, making way for a mostly sunny afternoon and temperatures in the mid-30s. Overnight, there will be mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 30s.

For tomorrow, we can expect to see a rain and snow mix, with a few inches of snow accumulation expected and temperatures in the upper 30s. Saturday, we can expect a breezy day full of sunshine, with temperatures in the low 30s.

On Sunday, temperatures warm back up into the mid-40s, with mostly sunny skies and scattered clouds. We have a good chance for some afternoon rain showers on Monday, with temperatures near 50 degrees.

Rain continues into Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-40s. We can expect a cloudy, colder Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 30s.

