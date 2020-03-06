3-6-20: Snow showers possible this afternoon, sunny weekend ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures today will be in the low 40s, with a chance for some afternoon snow showers. Tonight, a cold front moves into the North Country, making way for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-20s.

Our Saturday is expected to be sunny but chilly, with temperatures in the low 30s. The sunshine continues on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-40s.

On Monday, temperatures will be in the low 50s, with mostly cloudy skies moving in later in the day. Tuesday, there are rain showers likely, with temperatures still in the low 50s.

We can expect temperatures to drop into the mid-30s on Wednesday, with cloudy skies throughout the day. Sunshine returns on Thursday, giving us temperatures back in the low 40s.

