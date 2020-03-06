3-6-20: Sunny weekend ahead, temperatures in the 50s on Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening, we may see some scattered snow and rain showers, with temperatures in the low 30s. Overnight, temperatures will be in the mid-20s, with partly cloudy skies expected.

Tomorrow morning, we wake up to sunny skies and temperatures in the low 20s, with temperatures warming up to the low 30s as the day continues. On Sunday, we can expect more sunshine and temperatures in the mid-40s.

Temperatures reach the low 50s on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies expected. Rain returns to the North Country on Tuesday, with temperatures in the upper 40s.

On Wednesday, temperatures drop into the mid-30s, with cloudy skies in the forecast. Sun returns for Thursday, with temperatures in the low 40s. Temperatures are in the mid-40s for Friday, with more rain expected.

