3-6-20: Warm weekend ahead, rain returns Monday night

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening, temperatures will be in the low 30s, with cloudy skies expected. Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 10s, with breezy and partly cloudy skies.

We wake up to temperatures in the low 20s, with sunny skies in the forecast. Temperatures warm up to the low 30s and carry through the evening. Sunday, we Spring Forward and welcome in spring temperatures, with sunshine and temperatures expected to be in the upper 40s.

Monday, temperatures are near 50 degrees, with rain showers moving in to the North Country during the evening. Rain continues through Tuesday, giving us temperatures in the upper 40s.

We cool off on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to be back in the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies. On Thursday, temperatures are in the low 40s, with partly cloudy skies. A mix of snow and rain is possible for Friday.

