3-9-20: Enjoying a sunny day today, rain expected for Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – For today, we can expect sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-50s. Overnight, rain showers return to the North Country, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s.

There are scattered rain showers in the forecast for tomorrow, with temperatures in the low 50s. On Wednesday, temperatures drop into the mid-30s, with partly cloudy skies expected. Partly cloudy skies linger into Thursday, with temperatures warming back up into the upper 40s.

Friday, we have a chance for some scattered showers, with temperatures lingering in the upper 40s. Temperatures cool off into the upper 30s, with mostly cloudy skies for this weekend

