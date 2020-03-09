3-9-20: Rain begins overnight, continues through the day Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, temperatures linger in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures dip into the mid-40s, with rain showers expected to persist into Tuesday.

Temperatures are in the upper 40s as we wake up tomorrow, with light rain in the forecast. The rain picks up some intensity throughout the day, as temperatures warm up to the low 50s. A cold front moves into the North Country for Wednesday, dropping temperatures into the upper 30s.

Temperatures warm back up into the 50s for Thursday, with partly cloudy skies expected. On Friday, rain moves back into the forecast, with temperatures staying in the 50s.

Temperatures drop into the upper 30s for Saturday and Sunday, with partly cloudy skies expected. Monday gives us temperatures in the mid-40s and cloudy skies.

